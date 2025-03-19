Akshay Kumar finally joins Veer Pahariya for ‘langdi’ step, announces Sky Force’s OTT release date; watch

We are not even 3 months into 2025 and Bollywood has already given us so many fresh faces to fawn over with back to back debuts. One of the first in the list was Veer Pahariya. The handsome young man began his journey in cinema with Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar’s action drama Sky Force. Also starring Veer’s ex-girlfriend and actor Sara Ali Khan, the film follows the story of a Squadron Leader who goes missing after India's first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan. While Veer’s acting chops passed with flying colours, his ‘langdi’ hook step on the film’s song Rang became fodder for memes. Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar

However, Veer Pahariya took the trolling like a good sport and used the viral step for his benefit. Take his Holi advertisement, for example. Veer hilariously used his ‘langdi’ step once again, making the commercial go viral and making fans believe that sometimes all publicity is good publicity. Well, in his latest social media post, Veer was joined by his onscreen mentor and real life co-star Akshay Kumar. Together, the two recreated Veer’s viral one-legged jumping step to announce the digital release of their film Sky Force. This masterpiece deserves a special mention in the pages of social media’s history.

Akshay and Veer’s film Sky Force will arrive on the digital medium on March 21, this Friday. Soon after this video was shared, the comment section was flooding with funny reactions from fans. For instance, one social media user stated, “No one gets talent 😂,” whereas another excited fan wrote, “POV ME : AFTER WATCHING SKY FORCE 8TH TIME😭❤️.” Another internet user claimed, “Langda Tyagi ❌ veer pahariya ✅,” while a comment read, “The Collab we don't know we needed 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Lauding the strategy to use trolling for publicity, another fan shared, “Trolling me bhi Publicity 😂 good. The New new.”

We bet you won’t be able to stop yourself from re-watching Akshay and Veer do the ‘langdi’ on a loop!