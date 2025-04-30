Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan reunite in Housefull 5 teaser, fans say ‘comedy ka comeback’; watch

Two weeks ago, Bollywood’s OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar took theatres by storm with his latest release Kesari Chapter 2. In the courtroom drama, based on the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, audiences witnessed Akshay as an intense advocate out on a mission. While fans were still lauding Akshay for his versatile performance, the actor took to his official social media handle today to surprise us with the teaser of Housefull 5. Yes, you read that right. One of the biggest comedy franchises of the country is back with a new part, bringing Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan together again. That too on a cruise! Glimpses from the Housefull 5 teaser

Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan in Housefull 5

This time, it’s going to be a full house by the looks of the teaser, which basically introduces the multi-starrer cast with a glimpse of their hilarious characters. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan are joined by Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Johny Lever, Nikitin Dheer, Soundarya Sharma, Ranjeet, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Nana Patekar. The teaser begins with Akshay’s hilarious expressions and ends with a mystery. A murder mystery!

That’s right! This time along with comedy, audiences are getting a murder mystery from Housefull 5. This teaser was enough to send the internet into a frenzy. Gushing over the clip, a social media user claimed, “Lagta hai comedy ka comeback hone wala hai 😂❤️🙌,” whereas another comment read, “Is saal ki sabse best movie hone wali hai || ❣️😇✅.” Referring to the masked killer, another netizen joked, “Didn't expected RAJ KUNDRA'S cameo 😍😍😷🥷🎭.” Meanwhile, others lauded Akki paaji. For instance, a netizen stated, “Akshay Kumar in comedy 🤩,” whereas another wrote, “Finally He came in his OG avatar 🔥🙌.” A social media user shared, “Finally the OG Comedy king is back with one of the biggest comedy franchise 🔥💥,” while another comment read, “Akshay paji ne comeback wali baat jada serious le liya🔥.”

Announcing the release date, Akshay shared, “15 Years Ago Today..... The Madness Began! 🔥 India’s Biggest Franchise is back with the 5th instalment, and this time it is not just chaos and comedy.... But a KILLER Comedy! 🎭🔪 Here’s presenting the teaser of #Housefull5! In cinemas near you on 6th June 2025!”

How excited are you for the return of the OG comedy gang?