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Akshaya Tritiya Special | The New Gold Code ft. Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Channing Tatum and others

Gold is evolving this Akshay Tritiya, reflecting personal style and prosperity for stars across the globe

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 05:58 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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From sacred rituals to spotlight moments, gold has always carried meaning, but this Akshay Tritiya, it shines with a new voice. No longer just tradition, gold has become a means to express. A quiet symbol of prosperity, a bold mark of individuality.

Akshaya Tritiya Special | The New Gold Code ft. Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Channing Tatum and others

Today, men are embracing it as a versatile and personal style choice across everyday and occasion dressing, take a look-

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda

The actor goes all in on tradition, but makes it maximal. Layered gold harams, kadas, armbands and an oddiyanam turn his wedding look into a full-blown heritage statement. This is gold at its most unapologetic.

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh
Actor Jimin

Boy band BTS member Jimin, turns minimal into a statement. A sharp black look is lifted entirely by layered gold necklaces, proving less can still stand out.

Kim Taehyung

Kim Taehyun

Popularly known as V, the Korean boy band BTS member Kim Taehyung keeps it effortless but striking. Layered gold chains over a deep navy suit gives the look a relaxed edge without losing impact.

Hudson Williams

Hudson Williams

Canadian actor Hudson chooses to keep it clean and understated. A crisp white tux with subtle gold accents shows how restraint can still feel luxe.

Channing Tatum

Actor Channing Tatum

Gearing up for his next, the Avengers: Doomsday, actor Channing Tatum goes polished and precise. A Tiffany and Co. brooch paired with a gold watch brings quiet luxury to the red carpet.

Story by Shourya Avankhedkar

 
gold red carpet fashion
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Akshaya Tritiya Special | The New Gold Code ft. Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Channing Tatum and others
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Akshaya Tritiya Special | The New Gold Code ft. Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Channing Tatum and others
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