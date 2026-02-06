‘Akshaye Khanna achha laga, lekin Ranveer Singh…’: Suniel Shetty talks about Dhurandhar again, wishes he was in it

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar has been the talk of the town ever since it arrived in theatres in December. Two months later, after a successful theatrical run, the action spy thriller released on OTT, to dominate the number one spot. While some fans couldn’t get enough of Ranveer Singh’s versatile performance as Jaskirat turned Hamza, others are still drooling over Akshaye Khanna aka Rehman Dakait’s undeniable charm and unmatchable aura. Last month, Akshaye’s Border co-star Suniel Shetty lauded the film, revealing who the best performer was in his opinion. Well, Suniel has now once again talked about Dhurandhar , wishing he was a part of the project.

In a recent chat with Lehren, Suniel Shetty shared, “Dhurandhar dekhi maine. Mindblowing film, I felt.” On being asked if he would have liked to be a part of it, the actor replied, “I told Aditya that, because I was to play a role in Aditya's Ashwatthama (The Immortal Ashwatthama). Shelve ho gayi, signing ho gaya, sab kuchh ho gaya. Toh jab maine Dhurandhar dekhi toh I said yaar I wish I could be a part of it. And see, nazariya hai sabka dekhne ka. Sab ko Akshaye Khanna bohot achha laga. Mujhe Akshaye Khanna bohot achha laga. Lekin mujhe Aditya Dhar aur Ranveer Singh usse bhi zyaada better lage.”

Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna, who worked together in J. P. Dutta’s 1997 film Border, recently reunited onscreen in special cameos for the standalone sequel Border 2. Interestingly, their special appearance segment, which is shown during the end credits of the Sunny Deol film, was shot after Dhurandhar released in theatres. Apart from Border, and now Border 2, Suniel and Akshaye have worked together in several films including Hulchul (2004), Shaadi Se Pehle (2006) and LOC: Kargil (2003).

Up next, Akshaye and Ranveer will return as Rehman Dakait and Hamza in the much-awaited sequel of Dhurandhar. Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the Aditya Dhar film is set to arrive in theatres on March 19.