Alia Bhatt breaks silence on viral video of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s bungalow: ‘This is a clear invasion of privacy…’

Since the last few years, we have all witnessed videos of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, often accompanied by daughter Raha or RK’s mum Neetu Kapoor, visiting their new bungalow in Pali Hill. Built on the site of Raj Kapoor’s well-known Krishna Raj property, the six‑storey bungalow has been under construction for 3 years. But recently a video of the ₹250 crore residence went viral on the internet, followed by reports suggesting that Ranbir and Alia, along with their daughter, had moved into the new house. Well, Alia has now shared an official statement reprimanding the circulation of her home, slamming the invasion of privacy. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

In her post, Alia Bhatt shared, “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited — sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home — still under construction — has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not “content” — it's a violation. It should never be normalized.”

She went on to add, “Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here's a humble but firm request — if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you.”

Under a Reddit thread, netizens were left divided by Alia’s post. For instance, one angry fan shared, “Yes, that video is a complete invasion of privacy! What now they have to live behind draped windows so as not to be photographed? That’s no way to live! It’s really unfortunate but I don’t see this being resolved, the paps will listen but the common man won’t, that’s the problem.” Meanwhile, another internet user claimed, “Why would they keep on calling paps to their under-construction home multiple times before?? If they sincerely wanted privacy, they wouldn't have done that.”

Nevertheless, Alia has asked netizens an important question — would you tolerate it?