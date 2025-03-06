Alia Bhatt opens up on how fatherhood changed Ranbir Kapoor: ‘When he looks at Raha….’

One of the most heartwarming father-daughter relationships we’ve seen is between Ranbir Kapoor and his adorable daughter, Raha Kapoor. From playful moments like encouraging little Raha to wish the paparazzi “Merry Christmas” to their shared waves and blown kisses during family vacations, their bond has been a constant source of joy for fans. Now, actor-mum Alia Bhatt has shared more about the special connection they share with Jay Shetty on his podcast, On Purpose. Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (L) and his wife Alia Bhatt pose with their daughter Raha (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

“When he looks at Raha, there are stars in his eyes. Of course, (that’s true) for any parents. But when I see it, because I’ve known Ranbir before and I know him now, I see the difference. I see the difference in the way he is with people, you know, as a father. He’s just so sort of full. It’s not like he was ever edgy. He always had a very calm demeanour, but there’s a fullness which I experienced first-hand and that I see on a daily basis, and it’s actually really sweet and special to watch their conversations,” Alia shared with Jay on his podcast.

Alia also spoke about how Ranbir engages with Raha in creative ways. “He’s amazing. He’s very creative when it comes to entertaining her. She entertains him as well, like they both have a very special friendship, I would say. Their bond is like they’re two friends — either two adults or two toddlers, you know, different at different moments in life,” she added.

The proud mum also revealed that she often captures these precious moments between Ranbir and Raha. “I’m sneakily, you know, videotaping a lot of their random moments, and they don’t even know I’m doing it. Eventually, I guess one of them looks at the camera and then I put it off, but it’s just the beginning. But the beginning is just so unique and special, at least from where I’m sitting and from what I’ve seen. Just to watch your partner also manifest love in that way is very interesting.”

Reflecting on her own journey into motherhood, Alia shared, “When you speak about surprises, there are many because she is a toddler now—she is always bubbling. The feeling of motherhood is ever-evolving, but one thing I can say for sure is that I have become incessantly protective ever since she was born. I remember the early months after she was born; it was bliss for me. I enjoyed the survival and nurturing feeling.”

Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha in 2022, and the couple has embraced parenthood with full hands-on dedication