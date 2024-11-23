Alia Bhatt's inner circle revealed in adorable pic with daughter Raha; netizens comment ‘so wholesome’

Alia Bhatt has once again charmed the internet, this time with an adorable glimpse into her personal life. On November 22, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a heartwarming photo dump on Instagram that included a candid shot of Alia and her daughter Raha, surrounded by close friends and their own kids. Alia and Raha

In the snapshot, the group is seen lounging on a balcony, radiating warmth and camaraderie. Alia, dressed in a chic black shirt and white trousers, looked relaxed and happy while baby Raha sat close to her mother in an adorable pink outfit, and was seen receiving a sweet kiss on the cheek from Akansha herself.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared this heartwarming photo dump

Akansha captioned the post with a playful “bone chuha,” sparking curiosity and laughter among fans. The photo quickly captured hearts online, with fans flooding the comments section with red heart emojis. The post provided a rare inside glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s cherished inner circle, featuring Kripa Mehta, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Meghna Goyal; these women all share a close bond with Alia.

Netizens react

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the post, leaving comments filled with love for the girl gang. “Cuteys all in a row 💝💝,” read one supportive comment. “Love how Alia has such a big girl gang,” said another. “Aweee..this is so wholesome. It’s the best feeling when your childhood friends start having children and you still make time to hang out with the gang,” was one more comment on Reddit. Other comments were focused on the internet's favourite star child, Raha. “Raha is just so cute, I can never get enough of her cuteness, I hope she is always happy and healthy,” read a positive comment. “Raha becoming more beautiful day by day❤️,” was another comment.

Netizens loved Raha in the picture

This candid moment shared by Akansha not only highlighted Alia’s role as a doting mother but also showcased the support system of friends who bring joy and stability to her life.