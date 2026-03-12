Allu Sirish's first interview on wedding with Nayanika Reddy; reveals advice from Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda

Ask him if introducing Nayanika as his wife now gives him butterflies and Allu Sirish says, “Earlier it was easy to introduce her as my girlfriend, then I was getting ready to call her my wife. In between calling her my fiancé was getting too complicated, so I have already been introducing her as my wife since we got engaged.”

Actor Allu Sirish recently got married to businessperson Nayanika Reddy and in his first interview since their wedding, he insists that he is still waiting for the feeling to hit that he is married and a husband. “It’s been just a few days. It’s been happening bit by bit. She has finally moved into my house and that felt different, but it’s been sinking in gradually,” he shares.

While their wedding celebrations were full of memorable moments, it was the subtle moments in between that Sirish remembers most fondly. “The most special moments happened between the functions as I got to spend time with my new family and reconnect with my old friends and family. I have quite a large family of my own and now, it’s even bigger. It was like a movie.”

The couple’s love story began at a pre-wedding party for Sirish’s cousin, actor Varun Tej and his wife, actor Lavanya Tripathi. The two met, started talking and it wasn’t before almost eight months of conversations that they decided to date. “The party was hosted by Nayanika’s best friend. So she even met me in between, did kind of a background check and put in a good word, which really helped,” he laughs, adding that within weeks of dating they started making marriage plans. “There was no wow moment, but sometimes slow burn romances have their own magic,” he says.