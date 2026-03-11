Allu Sirish recalls brother Allu Arjun’s advice before his wedding to Nayanika Reddy

Sirish also penned a heartfelt message for his late father-in-law while sharing the pictures. “To my late father-in-law, D. Sharath Chandra Reddy garu, whom I never had the privilege of meeting — thank you for raising the woman I now call my wife. I will carry forward the love you began, for the rest of my time on this Earth. @nayanika_reddy,” he wrote. In the days after the wedding, Sirish also opened up about a piece of advice he received from his brother, actor Allu Arjun, just before the big day.

Telugu actor Allu Sirish recently tied the knot with Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy in an intimate ceremony on March 6. While glimpses from the celebrations had already circulated online, the newlyweds later shared official photos from their wedding day on social media, giving fans a closer look at the ceremony.

Allu Arjun’s advice before the wedding Reflecting on his wedding, the actor shared that his brother offered simple but meaningful advice ahead of the wedding. “My father and brother believe people should experience things themselves. They don’t usually give advice unless asked. The one thing my brother said was that things will go wrong. Something might not go as planned. Clothes may not arrive on time or there may be delays. But don’t stress about it because these are the best moments of your life,” Allu Sirish told Variety India.

‘Ours was a slow-burning romance…’ Sirish also spoke about how his relationship with Nayanika developed, describing it as a gradual and natural journey. The two first met at a party during the wedding celebrations of his cousin, actor Varun Tej, and actor Lavanya Tripathi in October 2023.

“I met her at a party held for my cousin Varun Tej and Lavanya’s wedding in October 2023. We started talking. It was a slow-burn romance. We were hanging out as friends. There was attraction from day one, but both of us took it slow,” he said.

He also reflected on the initial hesitation both of them felt before taking the relationship further. “My fear was that her sister is friends with Sneha, so if something went wrong, I didn’t want their relationship to become awkward. She had a similar hesitation. She thought, ‘This guy is an actor, maybe he’s not serious.’ Her best friend Shalini, who is married to actor Nithiin, gave her reassurance that I was a good guy. Eventually, in October last year, we started dating officially,” he said.

‘It all happened very organically…’ The actor added that the couple had originally planned to take their time before thinking about marriage, but things evolved naturally. He said, “Our original plan was to date for a year and then see if we were compatible for marriage. But within a month or two, we were already talking about the future, about things like our children speaking Telugu at home. We kept it low profile and avoided going to parties together. But eventually, people started noticing and asking questions. So we decided to make our parents meet and make it official. It all happened very organically. There was no dramatic moment where I decided I would marry her. It just happened naturally.”

Interestingly, the couple chose March 6 for their wedding — the same date on which Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrate their wedding anniversary, making the day even more special for the family.