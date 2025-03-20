Amaal Mallik cuts family ties as he reveals depression diagnosis, blames parents for distance with brother Armaan Malik

Musician Amaal Mallik penned a note on Instagram on Thursday making some shocking revelations, including his diagnosis of clinical depression. In his long series of notes, Amaal Mallik insisted how his family has held him back, blaming them for the growing distance between him and brother, musician Armaan Malik. He shared that he is now cutting all his ties with them. Amaal Mallik cuts ties with family (Photo: Instagram)

Amaal’s note read, “I’ve reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I’ve endured. For years, I’ve been made to feel like I am less in spite of spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for people. Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself to be spoke down to and question what I’ve ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade.”

Reflecting on his journey in the industry, he said while him and Armaan have had a terrific stint in the industry, “the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another”. He added, “Through the last many years they have left no opportunity to disturb my well being & belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can and I believe I’m unshakable.”

Revealing his diagnosis of clinical depression, Amaal stated, “But today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul.” He also announced cutting all personal ties with his family: “From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength.”