Ameesha Patel on being stuck at Dubai airport as UAE airspace shut: We all panicked, the airspace was…

Ameesha explains that what began as a seamless trip from New York quickly turned complicated as their flight approached Dubai. “We had a beautiful journey from New York to Dubai and were supposed to land and take our connection to Mumbai. Suddenly, we were just hovering, circling the airspace and wondering why we weren’t landing,” says the 50-year-old, who was travelling with DJ Chetas and producer Kunal Goomer.

Actor Ameesha Patel is back home in Mumbai after what she describes as a long and exhausting travel ordeal that left her stranded mid-journey for over a day. Speaking to us, the actor shares, "I’m not stuck at Dubai Airport anymore… I’ve just landed back in Mumbai. The entire journey has been quite an ordeal. It was over 25–26 hours.”

She further elaborates that it was only after passengers accessed in-flight Wi-Fi and began receiving messages that the situation became clearer. “We started checking updates and realised that the UAE airspace had shut. So, we all panicked,” she says, adding that even in the crisis, the airline crew handled things to the best of their ability. "The crew and the captain of Emirates were extremely calm. He ensured that we didn’t worry… they kept saying our safety was their responsibility.”

With landing permissions uncertain, the flight was eventually diverted. “Had we not gotten permission to land, the captain was going to take us to Muscat because we needed fuel,” shares the actor, adding that even after the aircraft refuelled, the unpredictability continued, and so did the stress. “The Dubai airspace was opening and shutting, so we weren’t sure whether we would actually land in Dubai or not.”