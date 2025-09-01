Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh lend their voices to Kailash Kher’s latest song Bharatiya Sena, his ode to Indian Armed Forces

For Kailash Kher, music has always been about more than melody. It has been about meaning. And with his latest release Bharatiya Sena, the singer-songwriter has turned his voice towards celebrating the might of the Indian armed forces. Kailash Kher's recent single celebrates the might of the Indian Armed Forces

Released on Saturday, the track stands apart from most patriotic songs. Instead of focusing on sacrifice and loss, the 52-year-old chose to highlight the strength, courage, and valour of India’s military. “I didn’t want to talk about the pain or the sacrifice this time. I wanted to bring out the power and the confidence that the Indian Army embodies, something the world is noticing today,” he says.

The project, which took over three months to produce, carries weight not only because of its theme but also because of the voices featured in it. The song includes spoken lines by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, lending it an added layer of authority and resonance. A video accompanying the song brings alive the scale and spirit of the armed forces that Kailash sought to capture.

Interestingly, this was not a song born out of personal whim. The Teri Deewani singer reveals that the idea came directly from the government. “The ministry approached me and asked if I could create something that celebrates the strength of our armed forces. For me, this was both a privilege and a responsibility,” he explains.

Known for his distinctive voice and deep-rooted connection to Indian traditions, Kailash says he approached Bharatiya Sena with the same sincerity that has marked his career. “Every note had to feel authentic. I wanted it to be a song that fills people with pride, the same way a soldier’s march fills the air with power,” he says.

As the song makes its way to listeners, Kailash hopes it does more than stir patriotic fervour. “This is about respect. Respect for the men and women who stand guard, and for the spirit of India that shines through them,” he says.