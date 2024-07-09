Anant-Radhika wedding: Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal to perform

After the Justin Bieber act at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet, there's a lot of anticipation around the performances at their wedding. Reports suggest that international singers Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey will have a power-packed performance at the celebration that will take place from July 12 to 14. However, we have exclusively learnt that leading Indian musicians would also have an important role to play. A source tells us that musicians Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Shreya Ghoshal and Kaushiki Chakraborty will be performing live at the wedding. Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan

"There are some devotional songs and shlokas that will be performed by these musicians, including Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari by Sonu. There has been extensive prep and rehearsals, as the shlokas are in Sanskrit. All the songs have been composed by Ajay-Atul," says the source.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12, Friday, at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC in Mumbai. The celebrations, spanning over three days, kick off with the Shubh Vivaah (wedding), followed by Shubh Aashirwad (blessing ceremony) on July 13 and Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) on July 14. As these childhood sweethearts are finally tying the knot, here’s a recap of their journey - from roka and engagement to the pre-wedding functions.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s haldi ceremony took place at their palatial residence, Antilia, and it is safe to say that it was a star-studded yellow affair. Guests drenched in haldi (turmeric) were clicked going back home after enjoying the ritual.

Salman Khan arrived at the haldi function hosted by Ambanis in a black kurta but soon changed into a yellow kurta for the occasion. S

Earlier, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony was a night to remember. The event was attended by Bollywood A-listers, a delectable feast, a fairytale-like setting and breathtaking performances. Justin Beiber belted out his hit songs, such as Baby, Love Yourself, and Boyfriend, at the sangeet ceremony.