Ananya Panday's throwback pic for Chunky Panday is the perfect sun-kissed birthday wish

Sometimes the simplest wishes are the best, and that's what actor Ananya Panday went with for her dad, actor Chunky Panday, as the latter turned 63 today. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a throwback family picture of a young Chunky and mum Bhavana Panday, with her little self and an even younger Rysa Panday. The young family of 4 appear to be standing by the beach, dressed in snazzy casuals. The caption to Ananya's post reads, "Happy birthday papa ♥️".

Chunky began his acting career back in 1987 with Aag Hi Aag, opposite Neelam Kothari, incidentally, now good friends with his wife Bhavana. He had a soaring run at the movies between 1987 to 1993. Despite the next decade or so being wishy washy for him, he started making a comeback around 2003, gaining ground with his comic timing — Housefull's Aakhiri Pasta being a shining example.

Inspired by him, Ananya followed suit in her fathers footsteps, debuting with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She quickly capitalised on the reception, becoming the top choice for several mainstream commercial projects which came out in the following years.

Earlier this year, during a chat with Hindustan Times, Chunky asserted how he takes pride in now being recognised as Ananya's father, as opposed to it being the other way round. "It's the happiest feeling to be recognised because of your child", he said.

The roster seems packed for Ananya moving ahead, who appeared in Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 earlier this year. Next up, she will be appearing opposite Kartik Aaryan in Karan Johar's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, slated for a release on Valentine's Day. Also in the works, is Dharma's Chand Mera Dil, opposite The Ba***ds of Bollywood star Lakshya.

We wish Chunky a very happy birthday!