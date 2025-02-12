Menu Explore
Anubhav Sinha: Haven’t spoken to Ajay Devgn in 18 years, he doesn't reply to my texts

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Feb 12, 2025 12:08 PM IST

Anubhav Sinha opens up on his reported tiff with Ajay Devgn after their 2007 film Cash, why they haven't spoken since and teaming up with him again

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha teamed up with actor Ajay Devgn for the 2007 film Cash. However, they never collaborated again for any project, leading to reports of a tiff between the duo. Now, Anubhav Sinha has addressed those rumours, clarifying that he hasn’t spoken to Ajay Devgn in 18 years.

Anubhav Sinha and Ajay Devgn
Anubhav Sinha and Ajay Devgn

“He never responds to my messages”, he said in an interview with The Lallantop, adding, “We have never fought. He just doesn’t speak to me and I have no idea why. Since the making of Cash, we haven’t even met for me to tell you he ignored me or something. So, maybe, its just me overthinking. However, I did text him a couple of times, and never received a response, so I told to myself that maybe it slipped his mind or he must have missed my message. But, its been about 18 years since we have spoken.”

Responding to the rumours of disagreements between the two, Anubhav said, “We never had any disagreement between us. It was the producer and financier who had a disagreement. I was neither.” When prodded specifically if there was a disagreement over a song, in which Ajay wanted to feature, the filmmaker said, “There was no disagreement over any song, not that I know… This is not true.”

However, Anubhav speculates that him tweeting about people’s political views might have upset the actor. “In between, I did comment on people’s political views, so I must have told him something too. But he was not the only person I commented about. I have said things to various people, but I still maintain good relations with them all. I am his admirer and I really respect him as an actor and individual,” he said.

