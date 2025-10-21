Anupam Kher on 30 years of DDLJ: The film gave the world the coolest father during 90s

Three decades since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge first lit up the screens, yet the love for the film continues to grow with every generation. Looking back at the phenomenon, actor Anupam Kher, who played the warm and witty father to Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj, says he always knew the film was going to be extraordinary. “Yes, I knew from the beginning that DDLJ was a very special film,” he recalls. “It’s not about how many years it ran, but the fact that it changed the grammar and rhythm of Indian cinema. That’s what makes it a cult film.” SRK and Anupam Kher

Reminiscing about the film’s premiere, Kher shares an unforgettable moment. “When the screening ended, there was complete silence for almost a minute, it felt like six hours. Everyone was just absorbing what they had witnessed. And then, the whole theatre erupted in applause. It was a standing ovation that just didn’t end. That’s when we knew this film had touched something deeper.”

The film, directed by Aditya Chopra, broke several cinematic conventions especially the idea of a rebellious hero defying parents. “It broke the myth,” says Kher. “Raj waits for the girl’s father’s permission instead of eloping with her. That was revolutionary for its time.”

Among the many memories from the film, one stands out for Anupam Kher, the iconic “Hum toh hindustan mein fail hue the... tune toh London mein fail hoke dikha diya!” scene between him and Shah Rukh Khan. “That scene was special. Shah Rukh is very good with improvisation, and we had a lot of fun experimenting. The entire shoot was full of warmth and camaraderie,” he says.

Anupam’s portrayal of a cool, supportive father became an instant favourite. “People still tell me, ‘I wish my father was like you in DDLJ,’” he laughs. “Before that, audiences had never seen such a father on screen; someone who was a friend, a motivator, and not just an authority figure. DDLJ gave 90s its coolest father figure.”

He further adds, how his bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, has not really changed over the years. “Our bond remains the same. Back then, there were no vanity vans, no mobile phones, no managers or security guards. We built relationships with our hearts, not our schedules. We knew each other’s strengths, weaknesses, and emotions. Those connections were real,” says Anupam Kher, adding: “I always say some relationships are like a pause button, you just press play and continue from where you left off.”

Despite having started with an iconic role in Saaransh at the age of 28, Kher feels his best work has come in recent years. “I’m doing some of my finest work now. Whether it’s smaller films or bigger ones, I’m enjoying every moment of it.”

Reflecting on how the industry has evolved, Kher notes, “Every era has its beauty. In those days, we had time to build personal relationships because there were no distractions. Today’s generation has other advantages — information, access, technology. We didn’t have Google or ChatGPT,” he laughs. “I’ve learned more from technology now than I ever did before.”