Anupamaa actor Nidhi Shah: I am NOT dating Aashish Mehrotra

On Wednesday, Anupamaa co-actors Aashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Shah put up a cozy picture on Instagram. Soon after, rumours started surfacing that the on-screen couple is indeed dating in real life too. However, Shah confirms to us that there is no truth to those rumours, and they are just good friends. Nidhi Shah on dating rumours with Aashish Mehrotra

Reacting to the dating reports, Shah says, “No, we are not dating. There is no truth to such rumours.” Sharing the background behind the picture, she reveals, “Some of us co-stars had gone out for dinner and have some fun time together. There, just for fun we took the picture as we play a couple on screen. There is no real-life romance between us. We are just really good friends and co-actors.” We reached out to Mehrotra too for a comment but the actor was busy in shoot by the time of going to press.

In the said picture, Shah is seen sitting on Mehrotra’s lap while he has his arms wrapped around his waist. Along with the picture, the duo wrote, “PRIVATE DATE NIGHT IN PUBLIC..... Together we look like?” Seeing the loved-up picture, fans of the actors started shipping them together in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Together you both looking like a WOW..!!” Another user wrote, “Aap dono bhot ache lagte ho pls shaadi karlo”. Shah and Mehrotra have been working together on their show since 2020. While they play a couple on screen, their off-screen romance’s rumours only started recently after the pictures hit the internet.