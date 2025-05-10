Rupali Ganguly and Hina Khan hit back at Pakistani fans: ‘Unfollowing me won't bring any betterment to your country’

Tensions continue to rise between India and Pakistan, as an aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. As a result, Pakistani artists were blocked on social media by India. When Pak actors such as Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir criticised India’s Operation Sindoor, they were brutally trolled by NRI netizens. Fawad Khan, who called Operation Sindoor a ‘shameful attack’, was slammed byAnupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly, who tweeted: “You working in Indian films was also ‘shameful’ for us.” In a strange turn of events, Rupali and her fellow Indian actor Hina Khan have now lost many followers on social media, with former Pakistani fans unfollowing them. Rupali Ganguly and Hina Khan respond to former Pakistani fans who unfollowed them

Both the Indian actors have now shared a hard-hitting response for their former Pakistani fans. Rupali Ganguly shared a befitting reply, clarifying that losing followers might make a difference to an artist, but not an Indian citizen. TheAnupamaa star tweeted, “Unfollowing me won't bring any betterment to your country. First ask your government and army to stop terrorism against India, this will be the only way for the betterment of Pakistan. Your following or unfollowing may make a difference to an artist but not to an Indian. And I'm an Indian First. A Proud INDIAN. Jai Hind Jai Bharat.”

Hina Khan, on the other hand, wrote, “All my Life I only saw affection from across the border. After supporting my Country before and after Operation Sindoor. Many of you abused me, cursed me, Many have unfollowed me. Many more threatening to unfollow me. This threat is accompanied by Abuses, Salacious and Demeaning Hate directed not just to me but to my Medical Condition, My Family and even my Faith. I don't expect you to support my country. You support yours that's ok, I don't expect you ton understand the nuances beyond the mutual alienations. I only hoped that you will conduct yourself at least as humanly as I have been towards you all. But I Guess, that's the Difference. I am not Anything if I am not an Indian. I will always be an Indian, First. So, Go Ahead. UNFOLLOW ME I Don't Care. I did not abuse or curse any of you.. I only supported my country.. What you say defines you. What you choose defines your ideology. How you act in tough times shows your depth as a Human Being. It has nothing to do with Me. No matter what I will support my country Jai Hind.”

Hina Khan's posts

A day before sharing this message for her former Pakistani fans, Hina had written about war and the importance of India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Her Instagram story read, “No one wins in a war. No-One. Innocents die on both sides🥺 Praying for the frontliners🙏 We didn’t want war before Pahalgam, we don’t want it now.. Butttt Our people were killed, Our response was important, precise and non escalatory, We don’t promote violence.. And I know all of us eventually prefer peace.. As much as I stand with my country to eradicate terrorism.. I also wish and pray for De escalation🙏 Jai Hind.”