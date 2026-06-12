Ariana Grande tells White House not to use her music for ‘barbaric’ activities

American singer Ariana Grande has told President Donald Trump’s White House administration to not use her music to promote its policies. The comment came after the White House shared a video on TikTok earlier this week highlighting its immigration policy. Ariana Grande

According to BBC news, the video shows federal agents arresting and handcuffing people and taking them to detention centres, features the Grammy Award-winning singer’s 2024 song “Bye.”

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Ariana commented on the White House video on TikTok on Thursday, “Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.,”

Responding to Ariana, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said: “We’ll say this one last time: what’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens.”

After Ariana replied to the post, the video was muted and her comment removed. Several users then commented under the post noting that Ariana’s comment was missing and that the sound had been muted.