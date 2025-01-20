Arjun Kapoor-Jackky Bhagnani accident on Mere Husband Ki Biwi set: FWICE president says shooting has been stopped

On Saturday, an unfortunate incident happened at the shoot of Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi, as the ceiling of the set they were shooting at in Mumbai collapsed. Several people were injured in the accident including Arjun, producer Jackky Bhagnani, director Mudassar Aziz and many crew members. Arjun Kapoor and Jackky Bhagnani got injured on Mere Husband Ki Biwi set

However, Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) president BN Tiwari assures that there is no major fatality. “There have been no major injuries. Kuch bhi ho sakta tha, par shukr hai kisi ko kuch zyada laga nahi,” he shares, updating on the situation: “Jahaan shooting ho rahi thi, wahaan pe shooting band kara di gayi hai. Due to no maintenance, the ceiling collapsed in the studio, and anything can happen there. So, for safety reasons, this step was taken.”

Tiwari also states that the federation is also trying to bring in long term changes: “We have sent a letter to the Prime Minister in Delhi as well as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra over the health and safety of workers in the industry. We have written to the Film City too that the foundations are so old that they can fall down any day. So, a structural audit needs to be done. There is no exit gate for fire safety in case of a mishap. Puri film industry bhagwan ke sahare chal rahi hai, par bhagwan bhi kab tak hi dekhega.”

The FWICE president insists that he has been fighting this battle for the workers for a long time now, with the government as well as the industry. “Ever since TV industry has come, this problem has increased because people have to shoot the same day and telecast it straight away. There are no regulated working hours or job security,” he opines, adding, “Such incidents keep happening daily, but compensation karke usko daba diya jata hai. Bahut si baatein to hum tak pahuchti bhi nahi, kaam khone ke darr ke chalte.”

Ask Tiwari who is the person responsible for taking care that an incident like this doesn’t happen on set and he says, “It’s the responsibility of the art director, but more than that of the studio owner. But they just make the studio and keep on taking bookings without maintaining it. If the government doesn’t take action, film shoots will move out of Mumbai. Today, 80% of the shoots are happening out of the city because there is no one-window permission, unless you are in a studio. Other states provide that, except Maharashtra.” He adds that while they are trying to speak with the government and build pressure, they are also ready to take the fight ahead on their own if need be. “The maximum we can do is withdraw our workers from the shoots. Maybe that will make them think about it more seriously,” he ends.