Armaan Malik: This Diwali is special as I get married by the end of this year

For Armaan Malik, Diwali is one of his favourite time of the year, but this year it’s a bit more special. “There's been a lot of celebration throughout the year. We started with a lot of amazing concerts. I also got to sing with (musician) Ed Sheeran on stage. I also released a bunch of music. So, the festive feeling has been there throughout, and now even more so because from Diwali onwards, the celebrations begin. I also get married at the end of this year (with fiance Aashna Shroff) so I am very excited for that,” the musician informs. Armaan Malik on what makes this Diwali special

While he loves the all the rituals and traditions of Diwali including lights, diyas, rangoli and decorations, his weak spot are the sweets. “For me, the most important part is the mithai. I really look forward to that. I have a massive sweet tooth and I have to get my motichoor laddoo. They are the OG best Diwali sweets. I am that person who sneakily finishes the mithai boxes at night. People really have to stop me from eating,” he gushes, adding that this year he will try to control his desires.

With Aashna and their pet dog Tofu, who the couple adopted this year, Armaan is quite excited for this Diwali. “Now, me and Aashna will get to make our own traditions going forward. The plans for Diwali this year are actually with Aashna and Tofu in our new place and just spending time with friends and family. Just basking in all the love around us since this is the year we get married, it's a very special time for both of us. Me, Aashna and Tofu are going to be having our own special Diwali,” he says, adding that festival is about the power of manifestation for him: “I believe that manifesting with light around has great power. On Diwali night, I light a diya and make my wish for the coming year, and just put out all my dreams and manifestations out there in the universe. That's a really powerful tradition I have followed, and it stays with me.”

Being a musician, music also plays a huge part in Diwali celebrations for Armaan as he says, “The beautiful part about music is that it connects everyone. On Diwali, you have to have the best upbeat playlist. I already have a Diwali playlist which I've made two years back. And every year, whatever I feel is the cooler song currently, I keep adding to it. Even if I'm hosting a party and I hire a DJ, I’ll still take the control play my full playlist. Music is a pivotal part of celebrations. It unites people and the relationship between music and festivals is very strong.”

However, Armaan admits that the presence of festive, especially Diwali songs has diminished in Hindi films. “Overall festive music has reduced because I think the kind of movies that are being made are different today. A lot more festive celebratory music should be made. Everyone I know has a Diwali playlist on their phone and that speaks a lot about how music connects everyone because everyone wants to have a good time and how do you have a good time? It's either mithai or it's music. There's no other way,” he ends.