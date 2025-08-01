Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates 78th birthday with a bike ride and a workout: Watch

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his 78th birthday on Wednesday by sticking to the routine he’s long been known for—staying active. Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his 78th birthday on Wednesday

In a video shared on Instagram, the actor and former California governor spoke about how he planned to spend the day. “Ah, well, today is my birthday. I am 78,” the Terminator star said, appearing relaxed as he rode his bicycle along a scenic waterfront.

He also outlined his birthday schedule. “Driving around, bicycling, getting my fitness workout done, and then I’m gonna lift some weights and I’m gonna eat some good food and all those kinds of things,” he said, before sharing his plans for a celebration later in the evening. “Then tonight we’re going to celebrate,” he added.

The longtime fitness advocate used the occasion to thank fans and subscribers of his newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club. “Thank you very much for all the happy birthday wishes … For all you members of the Pump Club, you guys have been terrific. I love you and let's continue on working to get better,” said the actor who was most recently seen in the second season of Fubar.

Arnold, who has long promoted healthy living, remains a source of inspiration to people of all ages—including his own family. His youngest son, Christopher Schwarzenegger, now 27, has undergone a significant lifestyle transformation over the past few years. In May eariler this year, in a rare public appearance, shared his progress. “It’s not an overnight thing,” he had said and also admitted, “And even still to this day, when [you see] before and after photos, I don’t feel like I’m an after yet.”

Even as he approaches eight decades of life, Arnold shows no sign of slowing down. From his early bodybuilding days to his continued workouts and commitment to community through fitness, the Hollywood icon has consistently practiced what he preaches.

His birthday post reflected that same energy—equal parts movement, mindfulness, and motivation. For Schwarzenegger, age appears to be just a number, as long as there’s a bike to ride, weights to lift, and people to inspire.