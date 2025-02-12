Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to son Patrick's nude scene in The White Lotus: 'Apple doesn't fall far from the tree'

Hollywood royalty Arnold Schwarzenegger is full of pride over his son Patrick's latest acting endeavour. On Tuesday, the former California governer- actor shared a photograph of himself alongside Patrick on the red carpet at the premiere of The White Lotus Season 3, which took place the previous evening. Arnold Schwarzenegger cheered his son, Patrick, on ahead of the premier of The White Lotus season 3

In a light-hearted jest, Arnold referenced Patrick's nude scene in the upcoming series. "I was thrilled to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at 'The White Lotus' Season 3 premiere," Arnold, 77, captioned the stylish red-carpet image, where both father and son donned impeccably tailored suits—Arnold in classic black and Patrick, 31, opting for a tan ensemble.

He continued with high praise for his son's performance in the latest season of the acclaimed HBO drama, set in a fictional resort in Thailand. "What a show! I could pretend to be surprised about his nude scene, but as they say—the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Don't miss it this Sunday—trust me," the proud father added.

Patrick responded to his father's Instagram post, and on X (formerly Twitter), he quipped, "Parents (followed by the facepalm emoji)."

Both of Patrick's parents, Arnold and Maria Shriver, attended the Monday premiere of The White Lotus to support their son. However, they posed separately with Patrick on the red carpet. The pair announced their separation in May 2011 amid reports of infidelity on Arnold's part. The Kindergarten Cop actor later confirmed that he had fathered a son, Joseph Baena, with the family's former housekeeper, Mildred "Patty" Baena, during his marriage.

The White Lotus has garnered critical acclaim for its sharp social satire and compelling storytelling. The third season, set to premiere on 16th February 2025, shifts its setting to a luxurious Thai resort, delving into themes of death and Eastern spirituality. The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, and Carrie Coon, alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger, who portrays Saxon Ratliff, the eldest son of a wealthy American family.

Early reviews suggest that this season offers a darker, more introspective narrative while maintaining the show's signature wit and incisive commentary on the privileged elite. Fans eagerly anticipate how the new setting and characters will intertwine to deliver another captivating instalment of this Emmy-winning series.