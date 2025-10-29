Arshad Warsi reveals how Aryan Khan convinced him to do The Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘I asked him a simple question…’

In a candid conversation on the Figuring Out with Raj Shamani podcast, Arshad revealed how he instantly agreed to Aryan’s offer. “Aryan called me to do The Ba***ds of Bollywood. I didn’t even think it. He wanted me to do something, barely a day or 2 days job. I said I’m done, I’m doing it. Mujhe kuch sunne ki zaroorat nahi hai mujhe bas batado mujhe karna kya hai. He’s like ‘Sir, ek gangster ka role hai, who bails out the hero every time.’ I said, ‘done..I’m doing it!’” he shared.

Arshad Warsi, who stole the show with his cameo as Ghafoor in The Ba***ds of Bollywood , is proof that even the briefest roles can leave a lasting impact. His gangster act in Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about directorial debut has become one of the most memorable moments from the show — and the actor believes it all comes down to conviction and faith.

Recalling a lighthearted moment from the set, he added, “When I went for the shoot, I asked him a very simple question…I said ki, ‘jo boat aa rahi hai jisme 4 mushkande blacks hai aur yeh kaha se aa rahi hai?’ He’s like, ‘Sir yeh Somalia se aa rahi hogi.’ Jaise maine suna yeh choti se boat 4 kaalon ke saath Somalia se aa rahi hai mai samajh gaya yeh director kaisa hai. Maine kaha, done. So what I’m trying to say is that when you look at it as an actor, woh boat kahan se aa rahi hai is absolutely irrelevant.”

Arshad's respect for Aryan as a filmmaker was evident. “These are the directors that, when you know the story thoroughly, then you’re both on the same page. If you’re not, quietly listen to him,” he said, praising Aryan’s clarity and creative instinct.

And fans can rejoice — Ghafoor may just return. In an older interview with India Today, Arshad confirmed, “Aryan's already spoken about wanting me back for the second season. He's very clear; he may look a bit haphazard, but he knows what he wants. I told him, ‘You don’t need to dangle a carrot in front of me, I’ll do it for you.’”

Talking about the power of cameos, Arshad added, “Doing small roles does work, not only for me but for anybody. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in Munna Bhai MBBS in a small role. I personally feel it doesn’t matter. Do one scene, but do it so well that as an audience I can’t get my focus off you.”

In his signature humour, he also joked about a dream crossover: “Someone said you could make separate stories and add Circuit and Ghafoor together, even add someone like Babban from Dedh Ishqiya, and put Jeetu in the middle. It would be a crazy, fun ride; we’d destroy the entire industry,” he laughed.