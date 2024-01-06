Arun Govil confirms going to Ram Mandir consecration on January 22: The biggest event of our lives

Generations have known him as the face of Lord Ram ever since his iconic portrayal of the deity on Ramanand Sagar's 1987 Ramayan. And that is probably why being invited to the inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be a unique moment for actor Arun Govil. Actor Arjun Govil played the role of Lord Ram in the show Ramayan.

"This event will happen once in a lifetime, it's the biggest event of our lives," gushes the 65-year-old, surprised and truly delighted upon learning that the show is being aired across the city on giant LED screens in the run up to the inauguration.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"I didn't know this. This is really big and says a lot. I must really appreciate the government," says Govil, delving into the way Sagar made the show. "He did not try to force his own ideas into it. He didn't try to alter the soul of Ramayan. It had so much shraddha in it-Tulsidas ji didn't write it as a document, but with reverence. It was like a chess board-every move was done well," he explains.

The actor is glad about the connect the show has come to attain with the younger audience. "Earlier, old people would come and greet me. Nowadays, even those aged 20-25 come up to touch my feet and take pictures. They have connected with Ramayana ina big way," he ends.