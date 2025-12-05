Aryan Khan knew The Ba***ds of Bollywood would be a success: ‘I’m not saying this out of arrogance but…’

It’s been just over two months since Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered online, and it really hasn’t stopped trending since. Audiences loved it, the industry loved it, and IMDB just ranked Aryan as the second most popular Indian director of 2025, which is a pretty impressive milestone for a debutant.

“I’m extremely grateful…” In a chat with GQ, Aryan reflected on the whirlwind months since his show’s release. “I’m extremely grateful,” he says. “As a creator, the biggest reward is people enjoying what you’ve poured your heart into. I did expect it to do well, and I’m not saying this out of arrogance, but belief. If I don’t believe in the project as the director, who will?”

Confident but grounded, SRK's son admits he always sensed Ba***ds of Bollywood would make waves. “I would’ve been disappointed if it hadn’t,” he says with a smile. “If you binged it in the first week, you should rewatch it. There are jokes people miss because one punchline overlaps with the next.”

As for what comes next, Aryan is keeping things focused. “I have two or three projects I want to develop, but nothing’s locked in yet,” he shares. “This year is about sitting down, writing, and shaping whatever comes after.” The industry may still be dissecting his debut, but Aryan seems already one step ahead — content to create on his own terms, in his own time.