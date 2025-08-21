Aryan Khan wins hearts with The Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview, especially the jail reference; fans say ‘Just like SRK’

Last night in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan officially introduced his son Aryan Khan as a director to the world at a grand event held for the preview premiere of latter’s debut show, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. It was a star-studded evening, where Aryan won hearts not only with his humble and honest personality, but also with his talent. Starring Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal in the lead, the preview of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood has left a lasting impression on audiences for being fresh, raw and edgy. It is the definition of ‘good original content’ according to netizen reviews, and fans can’t get enough of it. Especially Aryan’s jail reference. Lakshya in the jail scene of Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The trailer of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood begins by introducing us to the lead hero Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh, his leading lady Sahher Bambba who is the onscreen daughter of Bobby Deol aka India’s biggest superstar Ajay Talvar. The preview goes on to tease us with cameos by filmmaker Karan Johar who is hilarious, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan in all his glory and Ranveer Singh who is truly ‘bohot hard’. But the most epic scene comes towards the end when Lakshya aka Aasmaan is put behind the bars and a police officer says, “Tension nahi lene ka. Andar jaake log aur bhi famous ho jaate hain.” Right then the frame shifts and the words ‘Written and directed by Aryan Khan’ appear onscreen. Truly iconic!

Some netizens are convinced that Aryan is referring to his jail time whereas other fans claimed that this is true for many famous personalities. But one thing that all have agreed upon, is that Aryan has created gold! In the comment section below, one such impressed internet user stated, “That was lowkey good one.. Haha Aryan doing self depreciating joke.. Just like how srk does with himself ..,” whereas another netizen wrote, “was not expecting such humoured self awareness.” Another comment read, “Might be half the Bollywood too but kudos to Aryan for keeping this dialogue and not taking it personally,” whereas a fan wrote, “"Tension nahi leneka, Andhar jake log aur bhi famous hojata hain" and immediatly after that the title "Aaryan Khan" then one second pause and then "Written and Directed by" ALL THESE WAS ON POINT!! 💀💀💀.”

Lauding Aryan for his work, a fan shared, “if someone watches it randomly, they would never be able to guess that it's a directional debut. Shots, sets, casting, bgm are all blended so smoothly!!,” whereas another review of his show’s preview read, “It's Gives Hollywood Level. Vibes Man ! 🔥 Can'ttttt Waittttt For This Show.”

Much like the audience, we can’t wait witness Aryan Khan’s magic when The Ba***ds Of Bollywood premieres on Netflix, on September 18.