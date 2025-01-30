'Aur kuch nai chaiyeh is life mai: Samay Raina shares emotional note after appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Comedian Samay Raina is riding high on excitement as he revealed that he will be appearing on an upcoming episode of the 16th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, which is set to air tomorrow (Friday, Jan 31). Taking to Instagram, Samay shared the joyous news with his followers, posting screenshots of a heartwarming conversation with his parents. In the messages, they expressed how incredibly proud they were of him and his upcoming appearance on the iconic show. Samay Raina will feature in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Friday alongside fellow comedians Tanmay Bhatt and Bhuvan Bam

Comedian Samay Raina shared his excitement on appearing on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati

"Aur kuch nai chaiyeh is life mai fr (I don’t want anything else in this life, for real)," Samay captioned the screenshot, showing his parents' proud words. He also shared his gratitude in a follow-up story, thanking his fans for their unwavering support: "Thank you so much for everything, guys. I am out of words."

Comedian Samay Raina shared a screenshot of his conversation with his parents who said they were proud of him after he made an appearance on the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati

The comedian didn’t stop there—he also shared a photo of his memorable encounter with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan on the show’s set.

In an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming episode, Samay, along with fellow comedians Tanmay Bhat and Bhuvan Bam, graces a special episode of the quiz show, which is hosted by the iconic Amitabh Bachchan. The clip, shared by the channel on Instagram, shows Samay, known for his viral roast show India’s Got Latent, humorously cracking jokes about Amitabh’s most watched film, Sooryavansham.

Samay jokes that the first, second, and third films he ever watched of Amitabh were EVV Satyanarayana’s Sooryavansham, thanks to its frequent re-runs on Sony Max. In a funny moment, he even quizzed Amitabh about why his character tasted the poisoned kheer "the second time" in the film, sparking laughter from the veteran actor.

Adding to the fun, Amitabh recited the iconic line from Shahenshah (1988), “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah.” Samay, ever the comic, quickly responded, “Aapne beta bana hi dia hai toh property mein thoda hissa? (If you’ve made me your son, then some part of your property please?)” His playful request had the legendary actor laughing. Samay also cheekily shared how he tried to enter Amitabh's palatial Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, but was stopped by security guards.

The clip concludes with Samay expressing his disbelief, saying, “Mujhe believe nahi ho raha sir, aapko humare sath baithna pad raha hai (I can't believe, sir, you're being made to sit with us).”