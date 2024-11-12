Avneet Kaur joins Tom Cruise on Mission: Impossible 8 set; fans speculate Hollywood debut after makers drop major hint

Indian actor Avneet Kaur (23) recently took to Instagram to share an exciting moment with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise (62), a meeting that the rest of us can only dream of! Both actors convened on the set of Cruise's 8th Mission Impossible film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Kaur posted a series of pictures and videos documenting their interaction on social media. In the clip, Avneet is seen talking to Cruise, folding her hands before shaking hands with the global icon. Both stars exchanged smiles as they interacted, fueling rumours and speculation about Avneet's potential involvement in the upcoming film. Avneet Kaur meets Tom Cruise on the sets of Mission: Impossible

Is Avneet Kaur making her Hollywood debut?

In her post, Avneet Kaur couldn’t hide her excitement. “I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom’s dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can’t wait to share more about my experience,” she wrote in the caption. The actor also hinted at more details to come, teasing her fans with updates closer to the movie's release date.“Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025. #MI8 #MissionImpossible @paramountpicsin,” she added, tagging the official Mission: Impossible Instagram handle. Notably, the official MI account responded to her post with a cryptic comment: “Mission critical details will be declassified soon,” further fueling speculation that Avneet could have a role in the film.

The MI official account responded to Avneet's post

Fans in the comment section had the same idea. “Avineet tum bhi hollywood debut karlo abhi,” read a comment. “Hollywood...me pahuch gyi ladki 😍😍KUCH BADA KAREGI...🔥🔥,” said another. “Avneet become Hollywood queen soon 😍❤️,” was another fan's optimistic comment. “This is the coolest thing ever 😍🔥,” said one more fan's comment. If the rumours are true, Avneet will be making her Hollywood debut in one of the most iconic action film series of all time. This would make her only the second Bollywood star to feature in the Mission: Impossible franchise, following the actor Anil Kapoor, who appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011).

The last time Avneet represented India on the global stage was during her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival where she captivated fans with a traditional gesture of touching the ground as a sign of reverence. The actor was there for the screening of Omung Kumar’s Love in Vietnam where she played the lead role alongside Shantanu Maheshwari.

All about the Mission Impossible movies

Whether or not Avneet will officially join the cast of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning remains to be seen. But along with Avneet's Instagram post, another major announcement came from Cruise himself. On November 11, the actor released the trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth instalment in the beloved action franchise. The trailer was packed with high-octane stunts and edge-of-your-seat action.

Each Mission: Impossible film had a little something that kept fans coming back for more. The original MI (1996) wowed with Tom Cruise's wire-dangling stunt, while MI2 (2000) added sleek, stylized action sequences. MI3 (2006) introduced a personal side to Ethan Hunt, with J.J. Abrams’ direction and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s villain stealing the show. Ghost Protocol (2011) saw Anil Kapoor with Cruise climbing the Burj Khalifa, while Rogue Nation (2015) saw the actor hanging from an aeroplane in one of the most daring stunts ever. Fallout (2018) featured a jaw-dropping halo jump and helicopter chase, but it was mostly memorable for Cruise’s real-life injury. The actor broke his ankle during a rooftop stunt, demonstrating his unbeatable dedication to performing his own daring feats. These high-risk stunts and action-packed storylines have solidified MI as a fan-favorite franchise.