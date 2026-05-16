Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘only family audience’ films for him right now: Maine saare taboo topics khatam kar diye hain

Ayushmann Khurrana's association with making films on taboo subjects has been a long and strong one. From erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), to sperm donation in his very first film Vicky Donor (2012), he has tackled a lot of them, and the projects yielded good box-office results, too.

Now, though, he's in a very different headspace, one where he wants to focus only on subjects which cater to wider audiences. Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, he was asked which taboo subject would he want to take on for an upcoming film. He said, “I think maine saare taboo topics khatam kar diye hain (laughs) I have worked in so many films based on them. It limits the family audience. I did films on taboo subjects before the Covid pandemic. Even after that, I did Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G, which didn’t get as much at the box office as I hoped for.”

But that didn't deter him from continuing with his bold choices. He added, “After OTT became big, I only looked for films which were for wider audiences. Taboo break se zyaada relatable subjects which people can watch together. Everything was so different before the pandemic, the films I did had tremendous box office uproar. But things changed post pandemic.”

Ayushmann has Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Udta Teer in the pipeline after his latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. It released on Friday, and opened to an average day one at the box-office.