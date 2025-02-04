Benedict Cumberbatch reveals apologising ‘a lot’ for his nonbinary character in Zoolander 2; Says he won't do it again

Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch has reflected on a past film role that sparked controversy, admitting it is a character he would not portray today. The British actor appeared in Ben Stiller’s 2016 comedy Zoolander 2, playing All, a non-binary fashion model. The character’s portrayal drew criticism from LGBTQ activists at the time, who argued that the film’s depiction of gender identity was insensitive and reductive. British actor Benedict Cumberbatch had to apologize for his role as the nonbinary model All in Zoolander 2.

In a recent video interview with Variety, Cumberbatch acknowledged the backlash and the ongoing discussion surrounding the role. “It’s a difficult one to talk about,” he admitted. When asked if he recalled one of his lines from Zoolander 2, he responded, “I’ve had to apologise for that quite a lot.”

The controversy began even before the film’s release, with a 2015 trailer unveiling All’s character, which led to immediate backlash from LGBTQ groups. Many activists condemned what they perceived as a mockery of non-binary identities, criticising the film for relying on outdated stereotypes.

Despite the criticism, Cumberbatch reflected on his experience working on the sequel with admiration for the film’s creative team. “I love that group of people,” he said, referring to director and co-star Ben Stiller, along with actors Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, and others who reunited for the project. “It was the chance to sort of be part of something that the first time around was iconic and I was a huge fan of,” he added.

However, he acknowledged that the role did not land as intended. “It got complicated and it got misunderstood and I upset people,” he said. “And I respect that, so I probably wouldn’t do that again now.”

Cumberbatch has built an illustrious career across film, television, and theatre, earning acclaim for his ability to bring complex characters to life. He first rose to international fame with his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series Sherlock, a role that won him widespread recognition and multiple awards. In cinema, he has delivered standout performances in films such as The Imitation Game (2014), where he played codebreaker Alan Turing, earning an Academy Award nomination. He is also a major presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring as Doctor Strange in films including Doctor Strange (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).