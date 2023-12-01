Bengaluru has been a breeding ground for comedians, says Emmy-winning comic Vir Das

I’ve always loved the stand-up comedy culture in Bengaluru, be it the days that I’ve done open mics or when I perform in larger venues now,” says stand-up comic Vir Das, after a successful run of his new special in the city last week. Stand up comic Vir Das visits Bengaluru after his Emmy win and enthrals the crowd with his comedy special(Instagram.com/virdas)

“The city has been a breeding ground for some of the best comics out there. Lot of people have started out from Bengaluru as well. It’s mainly because of the melting pot of cultures that the city is. It brings so many people together, all of whom are intelligent, hardworking and cosmopolitan. It has always fostered an intelligent comedy crowd,” adds Das.

The 44-year-old goes on to add that the city’s “culture of online consumption” makes it a conducive place for an artiste like him. “A crowd that is coming in for music or comedy in Bengaluru has watched most of it online — much like the Mumbai crowd, which has consumed a lot of theatre. But for music and stand-up, the Bengaluru crowd has an established pre-context,” he says.

Recently, a technical snag led to the cancellation of comedian Trevor Noah’s show in the city. What’s Das’ take on that? “I’ve never performed in that venue (Manpho Convention Center). I can’t speak much about an incident that I wasn’t a part of, but I’m hoping he comes back and finishes his show.”

The comedian recently won an Emmy for his recent special Vir Das: Landing. “I’m still feeling the same way as I did when I won it. My trophy is placed between a photo of my dog and a quote that I like by (American novelist) F Scott Fitzgerald. I’m in a space right now where if you ask me to choose any one of these three things, I would choose the photo of my dog,” quips Das, adding, “The win has been a massive celebration with the people I love, but I’m at work and I’m not thinking about much besides that. The Emmy wasn’t an expectation — it was always a dream and if it happens again, it’ll be a blessing.”

What’s next on the table for Das? “I just wrapped up two web series that are set to release in 2024. Then there’s a movie, which will begin in February, and hopefully, there’s an American series in the works, too. I think you’ll see me in about four to five back-to-back acting projects, and I’ll continue touring with my comedy special,” the comedian ends.