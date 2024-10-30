Best Hollywood horror movies of all time: Halloween 2024

When it comes to Halloween, not every horror movie is suitable for the occasion — most scary movies are more than just scary and there is a definite difference between fun scary and disturbing scary. So this spooky season, binge on these films that truly capture the spirit of the holiday, blending fright with fun with the utmost finesse. From cult classics to animated adventures and modern masterpieces here are a few films that are perfect for a spooky night in. The best Hollywood horror movies of all time

Beetlejuice (1988)

This Tim Burton classic is a comedic exploration of the afterlife, featuring the mischievous ghost Beetlejuice who helps a recently deceased couple haunt the living. The film's quirky humour and imaginative visuals make it a Halloween classic.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

An absolute staple when it comes to Halloween movie bingeing, this iconic film tells the story of three witch sisters who return to wreak havoc on a modern-day Halloween night. With its blend of comedy, magic, and nostalgia, this is one movie that's perfect to watch with friends and family.

Casper (1995)

Who hasn't heard of Casper the Friendly Ghost? This heartwarming tale revolves around Casper, a friendly ghost,] who longs for friendship with the living. Its lighthearted approach hides deeper themes within and makes it suitable for viewers of all ages, especially children.

Monster House (2006)

One of the scariest animated movies to ever grace screens, this animated feature uses a blend of absurd humour and thrilling horror stereotypes to create a movie that you're not going to forget. In this animated feature, a group of kids discover that their neighbour's house is alive and out for revenge; it might just be a feeling, but things are definitely not what they seem.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

This visually stunning stop-motion musical directed by Henry Selick and produced by Tim Burton captures the essence of two festivals: Halloween and Christmas. The movie follows Jack Skellington, the self-proclaimed Pumpkin King as he explores and tries to take over the concept of Christmas. The movie's whimsical songs and unique characters make it a perennial favourite

Corpse Bride (2005)

Another Tim Burton gem, this gothic fairy tale follows a young man who accidentally proposes to a deceased bride. The story flows in a series of gorgeous and chilling scenes that shift from one theme to another in quick succession yet are easy to keep up with, especially for young children. The film’s stunning animation and poignant themes make it a delightful, highly recommended watch.

Coraline (2009)

In this dark animated fantasy, the on-screen rendition of Neil Gaiman's novel by the same name, a girl discovers a parallel world that seems perfect but harbours sinister secrets. The film's eerie atmosphere and compelling story are perfect for a spooky All Hallows' Eve watch.

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

Based on Roald Dahl's beloved story, this whimsical adventure is not really a horror movie but has a few dark themes that are sure to make your bones shake. The story follows a young boy who travels in a giant peach with a group of anthropomorphic insects; Dahl's creativity and charm make it a delightful choice for kids.

Hereditary (2018)

This modern horror masterpiece is one of the top picks this season. The story follows the plight of a family after an unforeseen death and delves into themes of family trauma and dark secrets. Its unsettling atmosphere and shocking moments juxtaposed with a glorious film score, make it a haunting viewing experience.

These films offer a diverse array of scares and thrills, making them ideal for your Halloween watchlist. Which one are you watching?