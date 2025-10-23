Bhai Dooj Special| Ridhi Dogra: My brother Akshay is my first guru and first friend

Actor Ridhi Dogra calls festivals such as Bhai Dooj intensely emotional, emphasising that while “festivals are always a family affair, Bhai Dooj and Rakhi flood us with emotions as you not only celebrate the festivals but you celebrate the love and bond between siblings”. Actor-siblings Ridhi and Akshay Dogra

Despite their demanding careers, Ridhi and her brother, actor Akshay Dogra, consistently find a way to celebrate: “There have been times when we are in the same city and don’t end up meeting, as our timings at work are hectic. And shooting locations are far, also, as we follow muhurat on festivals, so when shooting it gets tricky. But we always manage to sail through and celebrate together.”

Regarding her special bond with Akshay, Ridhi calls him her “first guru” and guide, adding, “I thank god for having a brother who is my first guru, my first guide. He has always had to hear my random conversations and is my support system. I have never needed to look for friends to share my highs and lows. Whether he likes it or not, he is my first friend who always has to listen to me. Bhaiya is my all.”

As for their gifting tradition, Ridhi and Akshay say they share a “very solid gifting pattern”. Ridhi adds, “Not a small one. Since our birthday is in September, and then it is festive time with Diwali and Bhai Dooj — from my first tattoo to laptops to gifting a spa holiday. It is always a gift worth waiting for.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs, says, “I feel like I’ve not even begun, and my true potential is largely untapped. The love that I receive for my work is my truest award. This encourages me to keep following my dream. I am trying to pick some more interesting characters in the near future as well.”