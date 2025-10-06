Bigg Boss 19 | Malti Chahar calls Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal her biggest competition in the game | Exclusive

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 19 has managed to keep its audience hooked to the screen with constant fights, shifting alliances, and unexpected controversies. After influencer Shehbaz Badesha's (brother of actor Shehnaaz Gill) wildcard entry, the show saw influencer and actor Malti Chahar enter as the second wildcard contestant for the season during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar (WKV). Speaking to us, Malti shares how her family reacted to her decision to participate in the show, what strategies she is planning on applying, and more. Malti Chahar

“I haven't seen Bigg Boss in the past; this is the first time I have been following the show," says Malti, adding, “I’m not nervous; I’m excited. Yes, everything will be new for me inside the house, but I’m prepared to take on any challenge that comes my way.” When asked what became the reason behind her participation, Malti shares, “I was going through some issues in my personal life, and when Bigg Boss was offered to me, I didn’t give it much thought and chose to be a part of the show.”

The influencer, who is the sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, shares how her family doesn’t watch the show, but has been supportive of her decision to participate in the controversial show. “My parents and no one in my family has seen the show. So, I have no idea how they will react or handle me being in the show, or how they will handle the drama (if there is any) during the course of my journey. My mother and brother have supported me always, and this time also, they are happy for me. They know I can handle myself, and they’re like, ‘Go enjoy and make us proud.’ Their support gives me all the confidence I need,” she shares.

When asked who she thinks will be her biggest competition inside the house, Malti quickly names, singer Amaal Mallik and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal. She says, “Amaal has a strong fan following, and Tanya has become quite entertaining.” She further adds, “I share a good bond with Amaal. We’ve met before, and he’s playing a good game, so I look forward to playing along with him.”

However, she’s also aware of how quickly friendships can turn into rivalries in the Bigg Boss house. “I know how things can change there — one moment you’re friends, and the next, everything flips. But I’m mentally prepared for that,” she mentions, adding, “I am a very strong-headed person. My intellect, sskill, and personality are my biggest strengths. And my personality and how I handle things in general are a bonus! I’m clear about my strategy and have a good survival instinct.”

Coming from a grounded background, Malti adds that she’s not afraid of hard work or household chores. “I was born and raised in a village before my father joined the Air Force. I know how to deal with people and situations. That’s my real preparation for Bigg Boss.” She signs off, saying, “I don’t like people who fight for no reason or backstab others. I’ll stay real and be myself — that’s my only plan.”