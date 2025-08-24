Black cat vs Golden retriever: The boyfriend archetypes taking over the internet

Rom-coms have always shaped the “ideal boyfriend” fantasy. From Mr Darcy to Edward Cullen, fictional men have set the tone for what people look for in partners. But in 2025, it isn’t classic romance leads driving the internet’s imagination — it’s pets. Or at least, pet-inspired archetypes. A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty

For years, the golden retriever boyfriend reigned supreme. Loyal, goofy, affectionate and endlessly supportive, he was the “green flag” partner Gen Z wanted: think Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty or Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. On Instagram, the hashtag “Golden Retriever Boyfriend” has garnered millions of posts, with users discussing, dissecting, and gushing over this version of a partner.

But recently, the internet has shifted sides. Enter the black cat boyfriend: the mysterious, introverted, slightly emo love interest who doesn’t charm with flowers or grand gestures, but with slow-burn loyalty, sharp wit, and an aura of intrigue. Felix from Too Much, Conrad Fisher from The Summer I Turned Pretty, Damon Salvatore from The Vampire Diaries or Carmen Berzatto in The Bear — all fit the mould. Meanwhile, the traction around the hashtag “Black Cat Energy” on Instagram is also in the millions, proving the archetype has clawed its way into fandom hearts.

Why the shift?

Relationship experts say the appeal lies in contrast. “Black cat and golden retriever pairings are the yin and yang of modern dating” they note. The introverted mystery of a black cat boyfriend can feel grounding for extroverted partners, while the warmth of a golden retriever boyfriend balances emotional restraint.

But experts also warn against over-romanticising these dynamics. An online analysis points out that while these archetypes are fun, they risk normalising emotionally unavailable behaviour if taken too literally. Similarly, the New York Post notes that the popularity of brooding “black cat” men reflects a cultural longing for emotional depth in dating narratives, though not all aloof partners will turn out to be secretly soft-hearted.

Are you with either of these?

These boyfriends do not just exist on-screen. You might be with either of these in real life after fictional characters take shape from real-life examples. Here are some signs of a typical black cat and golden retriever boyfriend:

Black cat boyfriend

Mysterious, introverted and observant

Intense and speaks less

Gives off a “cool, aloof” vibe at first.

Selective with affection but deeply loyal once they open up.

Sharp humour, maybe a little sarcastic.

Protective of their energy and boundaries.

Might look intimidating or unapproachable, but very soft with the right people.

His anger has the same depth as his affection.

Golden retriever boyfriend

Extroverted, warm, easy-going.

Loves physical affection and is very expressive.

Excitable, optimistic, “happy to be here” energy.

Loyal, dependable, always cheering their partner on.

Socially charming and friendly with everyone.

Sometimes a little goofy or clumsy in an endearing way.

(Inputs from relationship experts Pratik Jain and Lovepreet Singh)