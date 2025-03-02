BLACKPINK's La Lisa addresses Indian fans for the first time ever: ‘I would love to visit India to meet all the BLINKS’

BLACKPINK has always enjoyed a massive fan following in India, and for the first time ever, La Lisa has personally acknowledged her desi fandom in a new interview. The global superstar shared her excitement about her Indian BLINKS while speaking with Sakshma Srivastav, even hinting at a possible visit to the country. Lisa expressed gratitude for the unwavering support she has received from Indian fans over the years. When asked about her message for them, she said, “I would love to go to India. I heard there’s a lot of BLINKS in India, wishing that Blackpink could go visit them. Hopefully in the future, I would love to visit India to meet all the BLINKS. My Alter Ego album is my first full-length album, and I hope you love, love this album as much as I do. I’m so lucky and grateful that they love my work.” BLACKPINK's La Lisa

Fans were ecstatic upon hearing Lisa’s heartfelt message. One fan gushed, “What a fantastic moment in music history! Sakshma Srivastav's interview with Lisa Manoban was nothing short of brilliant. Kudos to Sakshma for bringing her incredible interviewing skills to the table, asking thoughtful questions that allowed Lisa to shine and connect with fans on a deeper level. Big congratulations to Lisa on her new album, and we can't wait to see what incredible music she will share with the world next. Keep shining, 🌟.” Another fan praised the interviewer, saying, “Thank u @sakshmasrivastav for getting her on the show... Even though u were given very little time, like always, u did not disappoint us! ♥” Others were simply overwhelmed with joy, as one comment read, “Sugar, you gave us Indian BLINKS this gift 💗.”

Meanwhile, Lisa has been keeping busy with her latest projects. Just yesterday, she released her debut solo album, Alter Ego, which has already sent fans into a frenzy. Additionally, she recently made waves with her appearance in the critically acclaimed series The White Lotus, proving once again that her star power knows no bounds.