Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BLACKPINK's La Lisa addresses Indian fans for the first time ever: ‘I would love to visit India to meet all the BLINKS’

ByAadrika Sominder
Mar 02, 2025 01:18 PM IST

For the first time ever, Blackpink’s Lisa has directly addressed her Indian fans, acknowledging their love and support over the years; here's what she said 

BLACKPINK has always enjoyed a massive fan following in India, and for the first time ever, La Lisa has personally acknowledged her desi fandom in a new interview. The global superstar shared her excitement about her Indian BLINKS while speaking with Sakshma Srivastav, even hinting at a possible visit to the country. Lisa expressed gratitude for the unwavering support she has received from Indian fans over the years. When asked about her message for them, she said, “I would love to go to India. I heard there’s a lot of BLINKS in India, wishing that Blackpink could go visit them. Hopefully in the future, I would love to visit India to meet all the BLINKS. My Alter Ego album is my first full-length album, and I hope you love, love this album as much as I do. I’m so lucky and grateful that they love my work.”

BLACKPINK's La Lisa
BLACKPINK's La Lisa

Fans were ecstatic upon hearing Lisa’s heartfelt message. One fan gushed, “What a fantastic moment in music history! Sakshma Srivastav's interview with Lisa Manoban was nothing short of brilliant. Kudos to Sakshma for bringing her incredible interviewing skills to the table, asking thoughtful questions that allowed Lisa to shine and connect with fans on a deeper level. Big congratulations to Lisa on her new album, and we can't wait to see what incredible music she will share with the world next. Keep shining, 🌟.” Another fan praised the interviewer, saying, “Thank u @sakshmasrivastav for getting her on the show... Even though u were given very little time, like always, u did not disappoint us! ♥” Others were simply overwhelmed with joy, as one comment read, “Sugar, you gave us Indian BLINKS this gift 💗.”

Meanwhile, Lisa has been keeping busy with her latest projects. Just yesterday, she released her debut solo album, Alter Ego, which has already sent fans into a frenzy. Additionally, she recently made waves with her appearance in the critically acclaimed series The White Lotus, proving once again that her star power knows no bounds.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On