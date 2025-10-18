Blue set for first-ever show in Gangtok on Sikkim’s 50th year of statehood; will also perform in Shillong and Bengaluru

British boy band Blue is heading to India — and this time, the plan is firmly in motion. The pop quartet, famous for early-2000s hits like All Rise , One Love and Guilty , will perform across Shillong, Gangtok and Bengaluru this December as part of their 25th Anniversary World Tour.

The tour begins in Shillong on December 11, a city that almost hosted the group in 2023 before the concert was abruptly cancelled due to logistical and production challenges.

Blue will then head to Gangtok for a show at Paljor Stadium on December 13, marking the first-ever international concert in Sikkim. The performance coincides with Sikkim’s 50th year of statehood, making it a special celebration that promises to brings together music, culture, and tourism. The popular boyband will also share the stage with Korean pop outfit Everglow, as well.

The India leg wraps up in Bengaluru on December 14 under the banner of Blue Christmas in Bengaluru at Phoenix Marketcity. The city, long known for its strong international music audience, will host the grand finale Blue’s tour in India and the band’s milestone world tour.

Formed in London in 2000, Blue — comprising Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan — has sold over 15 million albums and collaborated with icons like Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

Speaking about performing in India, one of the members of the quartet, Lee Ryan had told us last year, “We’ve always been a big fan of India… It is such an amazingly spiritual and lovely place. There are so many places I would love to see that I’ve never really got the chance to. Coming to India is definitely on my bucket list, and I would actually like to take a bit more time to get to know the country better.”