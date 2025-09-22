Bobby Deol reveals how similar Aryan Khan is to SRK; Raghav Juyal calls The Ba***ds of Bollywood director ‘khurafati’

Aryan Khan is the newest star in town. Following in the footsteps of his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan straight into Bollywood, the star kid made his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood last weekend. Ever since then, the web series has been dominating the streaming giant as well as social media, with netizens going gaga over the plot, the performances and the crazy cameos. Now that the audience knows of his filmmaking talent, fans are curious to find out what Aryan is like in real life. Well, his lead star Bobby Deol has now revealed what director Aryan has in common with his actor father SRK.

In a recent chat with News 18, Bobby Deol, who plays a superstar and the father of a newcomer in The Ba***ds of Bollywood , shared, “Shah Rukh’s a humble man, who’s very sure of himself. He doesn’t need the acknowledgement of the world for that. That’s why he is what he is. And that’s exactly how Aryan is. There’s so much similarity between them in that manner.” Bobby went on to add that he has a lot of respect for Aryan as a director as well as a human being, and shared that he loves the star kid.

In another interview with the portal, Raghav Juyal who plays the role of Lakshya’s best friend Parvaiz in the show, revealed that Aryan is ‘khurafati’. Raghav was quoted saying, “Aryan aur mera dono ka dimaag thoda khurafati hai. Dono ka dimaag mil jaata toh kuch aur hi ban jaata screen par. So we have a great camaraderie. Main aur Aryan jab milte the scene set par toh saari public jaan jaati thi kuch hone wala hai. Mera aur Aryan ka combination bahut ghatak hai!” Raghav’s performance as Parvaiz, especially his viral scene with Emraan Hashmi in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is being loved online. Not just fans but even Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan loved the scene.

Netizens are now eagerly waiting for season 2 of Aryan’s filmy web series.