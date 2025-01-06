Bollywood’s fav gynac Dr Rustom Soonawala, who delivered Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Raha Kapoor, passes away

In 2016, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child into the world. They were blessed with a son, who they named Taimur Ali Khan. While there was a lot of buzz around his name, which Saif later revealed means ‘iron’, another interesting fact that made headlines was about the doctor who delivered Tim. This is because Dr Rustom Soonawala, a favourite to several Bollywood families, not only brought Taimur into the world but also delivered his mother Kareena. Well, it breaks our hearts to share that Dr Rustom breathed his last at the age of 95 on Sunday, January 5. The Kapoors and their favourite gynac

Late Dr Rustom Soonawala

Dr Rustom, who was honoured with a Padma Shri award in 1991, passed away due to a prolonged illness. He was the one who invented the polyethylene IUD in the 1960s, a device used for birth control, which proved to be a safe alternative to previous methods. Well, Taimur and Kareena are not only Kapoor kids that Dr Rustom delivered. The gynaecologist also delivered Kareena’s actor sister Karisma Kapoor in 1974, before welcoming Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s son, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, into the world in 1982.

The list does not stop there, because Ranbir and his daughter also share the same doc, just like Bebo and Taimur. In 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir welcomed their darling daughter, the internet and paparazzi’s new favourite star kid, Raha Kapoor into the world. Well, it was Dr Rustom who delivered Raha as well. Kareena and Saif’s younger son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh, on the other hand, was brought into this world by Dr Rustom’s son Dr Feroze Soonawala, who is also a renowned gynaecologist.

According to his patients, Dr Rustom was a kind and caring doctor. Well, we wish him peace.