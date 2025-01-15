Brad Pitt impersonator dupes French woman into divorce, out of almost a million dollars: 'Dumb and dumber' conclude fans

The internet is not for everyone. And this Brad Pitt deep fake fiasco is just another viral anecdote proving so. In what has left some wheezing and others utterly confused, a French woman was left divorced and essentially penniless (or at least sans a very significant fortune) after a long-drawn plan — with freshly divorced Brad Pitt (or his likeness) at the centre of it — managed to convince her that the Hollywood actor was in love with her. For real. Brad Pitt deep fake fiasco dupes French woman out of a mini fortune, leaves internet dumbfounded(Photos: Reddit, Slate)

Her naivety, or as per most, stupidity prompted most on the internet to shrug their shoulders with insensitivity reigning strong. After an interview of the woman's being aired on a French TV channel, reactions right from the Toulouse (France) Football Club on X stating "Brad told us that he would be at the stadium on Wednesday" to Netflix France promoting "four films to see with Brad Pitt (really) for free", the popular trend of reactions did seem very ruthless. But when again, was the internet ever really crowned for being sensitive?

It all reportedly started when the woman was contacted by a social media account by the name of Jane Etta Pitt, posing as Brad's mother. Their conversations reportedly oscillated between her being told that she was exactly the kind of woman the actor needed in his life. Subsequently, 'Brad' reached out to her and thus commenced a gentle romance, proposal and all included.

The first transfer of money happened when 'Brad' professed he wanted to send some high-priced gifts to her, but that she would be required to pay for customs on her end, upwards of $13,000. 'Brad' also confessed being in a monetary bind while dealing with a kidney cancer diagnosis, as 'Angelina Jolie' had frozen all their accounts. Accounts on the internet are varying as to how much she spent on this though estimates put this upwards of 800,000 euros, amounting to about $1.2 million.

Now if you're thinking that you would never fall for this, the woman reported that she only let her guard down when she started getting photos of Brad, from the hospital bed of all places. The quality of images the woman received, now circling the internet, has shown her judgement in a poorer light. Comments baffled over how these photos in particular could fool an adult follow the tone of: " 'Deep fakes' - this is microsoft paint level photo manipulation".

On a more serious note, the said woman is hospitalised with severe depression, as reported by a French TV channel.