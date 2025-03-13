Menu Explore
Brad Pitt is in ‘a good place’ after finalising his divorce from Angelina Jolie

BySamarth Goyal
Mar 13, 2025 12:43 PM IST

According to reports, actor Brad Pitt is moving on now that his divorce from Angelina Jolie was finalised in December last year

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is moving forward now that his divorce from actor Angelina Jolie has been finalised, according to a report by People magazine. The 61-year-old actor, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film F1, and Jolie officially settled their divorce in December 2024, bringing an end to their lengthy legal dispute that spanned eight years.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalised their divorce in December last year
"Brad Pitt is happy that the divorce is behind him," a source told the publication adding, "Things are low-key for the family."

The insider also noted that Brad is content in his relationship with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, whom he has been dating since late 2022. "They’re in a great place," the source added.

Currently, Brad is focused on his career as he gears up for the release of F1, set to release in theatres on June 27. "Life’s good, no complaints," the source added.

Despite officially finalising their split last year, Brad and Angelina remain embroiled in an ongoing dispute over Chateau Miraval, a French winery they once co-owned. Brad initially filed a lawsuit against Angelina in 2022 after she sold her share of the business to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of Stoli Group. Angelina previously stated she had been willing to sell her stake to Brad, but he allegedly insisted she sign a restrictive non-disclosure agreement, which she claimed would have prevented her from speaking publicly about alleged abuse during their relationship.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie may have finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt, but she is in no rush to start a new relationship. After a challenging chapter in her life, the 49-year-old actress is focused on her six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne — and finds fulfilment in her role as a mother. While not ruling out love in the future, Jolie is taking time to heal and isn’t actively seeking romance. Instead, she is enjoying her life in New York, spending quality time with her kids.

