Does Brad Pitt regret not having a ‘gay experience’? Hear him spill the beans as Pride Month concludes

Brad Pitt wouldn't be able to keep his name out of headlines these past few weeks, even if he wanted to. The actor, 61, has been on a pretty extensive press tour for the now-out release, F1, which for the record, has been getting some smashing reviews. Brad Pitt gets candid about never having had a 'gay experience'(Photo: X)

Not too far back, Brad had made an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, where among other things, he briefly went over his own experiences with the same sex — or the lack thereof, actually!

Host Dax was in the middle of saying, "Given the way you and I met..." which Brad cheekily cut in to with, "Sexually, you mean?". The actor thereafter rather nonchalantly added, "You know I've never had a gay experience, I kinda missed that window". Brad being Brad though, followed it up with, "But if I did..." followed by a dramatic pause, "it wouldn't be you".

Jokes aside, did you know Brad almost never made the cut for his Hollywood debut? While speaking to Dax, the actor revealed how he had almost gotten himself fired from his first Hollywood gig. Unlike where he stands now, Brad's first steps in Hollywood weren't all glam and Gucci. For his first Hollywood stint, he made an uncredited appearance as a waiter in 1987 release No Man's Land.

Brad Pitt in the 'Hollywood debut' he almost got fired from(Photo: X)

Brad shared, "It’s a restaurant scene. The main characters are Charlie Sheen and D.B. Sweeney, and a bunch of other actors that I wasn’t necessarily aware of. I am the waiter". All he was required to do was come up to the table, pour some champagne, spin and walk. But, Brad has always been a risktaker and at the time, his one sole pursuit was to get a SAG card for himself: "The whole game was, how do you get your SAG card? Because you can’t get a job if you don’t have your SAG card, but you can’t get your SAG card unless you’ve had a job. It’s this catch-22".

Brad continued, "Like a jackass, they’re doing the scene. I get to the last actor — and she seemed lower on the totem pole? Maybe? And, literally, the scene is going on, I pour her champagne and I go, 'Would you like anything else?' It was 'CUT! CUT! CUT!'...The first AD runs over, 'You do that again, you’re out of here!' It was just a shame for the rest of the night".

F1, with Brad taking the lead, is now running in theatres.