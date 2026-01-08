Bradley Cooper says he's never had work done; take a look at him through the years
At 51, Bradley Cooper is looking better than ever and finally addressing ‘going under the knife’
In Hollywood, ageing is often treated like a riddle that needs solving. For Bradley Cooper, the latest solution floating around the internet was a trip to the plastic surgeon. However, the 51-year-old star is officially putting those rumours to bed, insisting that his look is 100% natural.
During an appearance on the Smartless podcast on January 5th, Bradley sat down with pals Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett to discuss the scrutiny that comes with being a leading man in his fifties. The conversation kicked off when Will brought up the headlines that claimed Bradley had gone under the knife. Will, who has been close friends with Bradley for years, was quick to defend him. “What people don’t know is that he hasn't [had surgery],” Will told the listeners. “Of course, he hasn’t!”
Bradley then chimed in, acknowledging that the rumours have followed him closely, especially as he gets older. “No, I get people (coming) up to me the last couple weeks,” the actor said, before explaining, “They’re like, ‘Oh, you look good! Yeah. Yeah, but it’s crazy’.”
The before and after
While the internet loves a side-by-side comparison, looking back at Bradley’s evolution suggests his transformation might just be the result of a lifestyle shift rather than a scalpel. Let's take a look.
When Bradley was in The Hangover (2009), he was in his mid-30s — a softer, boyish look was what defined him. His features were classic, but he hadn't yet hit the rugged phase of his career. When A Star Is Born (2018) came out, he was in his early 40s and tended to sport a more weathered, sun-kissed look. This was arguably when the ‘work on his face’ rumours began, but most experts attributed his look to fitness and a disciplined skincare routine. Now at 51, Bradley's face has leaned out. Take a look below.
The controversy
This isn't the first time Bradley’s face has been the centre of a national conversation. He faced significant backlash for using a prosthetic nose to play Leonard Bernstein in the 2023 biopic Maestro. Critics labelled the move unnecessary, but Bradley defended the choice as a matter of artistic balance. "My lips are nothing like Lenny's, and my chin," he explained to CBS Mornings. “We just had to do it. Otherwise, I wouldn't believe he's a human being.” Even Leonard's children jumped to his defence, praising his commitment and open-hearted joy in capturing their father’s essence.
So, whether it’s the Gigi Hadid effect (the two have been linked since 2023) or just a really great moisturiser, Bradley Cooper seems content with ageing in the spotlight. If you don't agree, just look at the pictures!