Bradley Cooper says he's never had work done; take a look at him through the years

In Hollywood, ageing is often treated like a riddle that needs solving. For Bradley Cooper, the latest solution floating around the internet was a trip to the plastic surgeon. However, the 51-year-old star is officially putting those rumours to bed, insisting that his look is 100% natural. Bradley Cooper

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast on January 5th, Bradley sat down with pals Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett to discuss the scrutiny that comes with being a leading man in his fifties. The conversation kicked off when Will brought up the headlines that claimed Bradley had gone under the knife. Will, who has been close friends with Bradley for years, was quick to defend him. “What people don’t know is that he hasn't [had surgery],” Will told the listeners. “Of course, he hasn’t!”

Bradley then chimed in, acknowledging that the rumours have followed him closely, especially as he gets older. “No, I get people (coming) up to me the last couple weeks,” the actor said, before explaining, “They’re like, ‘Oh, you look good! Yeah. Yeah, but it’s crazy’.”