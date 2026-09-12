BTS' Jung Kook is in awe of RESCENE; shares their performance video again

K-Pop band BTS’ member Jung Kook is in the news after once again showing his interest in the rising girl group RESCENE. The singer has now shared a video of the group performing live, reported The Korea Times. Jung Kook

Jung Kook took to social media and posted the video on his Instagram account. The video shows RESCENE performing Love Attack in Seoul.

Reportedly, Jung Kook had shared a video of RESCENE member Minami covering his solo song Still With You in July.