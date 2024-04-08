Bump undercover: When celebrities surprised the world with baby joy

It’s true that celebrities lead very public lives, but there are a handful of celebrities who have been able to keep special about them entering parenthood to themselves. Here, we take a look at stars who were able to keep their pregnancy a secret and eventually announced the news of their little ones’ arrivals to the world. Actor Anushka Sharma and cricket icon Virat Kohli kept her second pregnancy a secret

Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot recently announced the arrival of her fourth child, after keeping the pregnancy a secret from the spotlight. The 38-year-old actor shared the big news with fans on Instagram, posting a picture of her cuddling her newborn and the meaning behind her child’s name, Ori. “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude,” she captioned the post.

Halle Bailey

Earlier this year, actor Halle Bailey stunned her fans when she revealed that she and boyfriend DDG had welcomed their son Halo. Now, the singer-actor about her pregnancy and why she decided to keep the pregnancy a secret until after he was born in early January. “There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone,” she said on stage receiving the Essence Black Woman In Hollywood Award. She added, “Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me or my family to that unyielding spotlight”.

Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricket icon Virat Kohli kept her second pregnancy a secret. However, there were hints that she was expecting her second baby, especially through her pictures. But the couple never confirmed the news. “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world!” the couple said while sharing the news on Instagram. The note further read, “We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka”.

Tamsin Egerton

Actors Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett are private about their kids, so they recently showed that it has not changed till now. During the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet, he casually dropped the news of welcoming their fourth kid while responding to whether he had seen “Josh Hartnett Renaissance” trending online. “I have not,” he said. “I have four kids, I live in the countryside. I’m busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you. That’s really kind,” he added.

Johnny Galecki

Recently, actor Johnny Galecki told Architectural Digest he secretly tied the knot with his wife Morgan and they welcomed a daughter, Oona Evelena. Galecki also shares a 4-year-old son, Avery, ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer.

Brendan Hunt

Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt and his fiancé Shannon Nelson officially have a family of four! Some time back, Hunt shared the happy news of his second son’s birth on Instagram with photos of the newborn with his family. Plus, there’s an especially hilarious picture where Hunt’s beard is Photoshopped onto the baby’s face. “Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do)…He’s in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother @snoopshann is recovering peacefully,” the actor captioned the post. “He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho. He’s met his bro and his grandmother and he’s even watched his first Arsenal game. He’s beautiful and perfect and we are in love.”