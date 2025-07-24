Cardi B sued for assault and battery after the mic-throwing incident in 2023

American singer Cardi B is facing a lawsuit for allegedly injuring a woman by throwing a microphone at her during a 2023 performance at a beach club in Las Vegas. According to report in billboard, the woman, who has filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe, is accusing the rapper of assault, battery, negligence, and emotional distress stemming from the incident. Cardi B is being sued for assault, batter and negligence

The altercation occurred in July 2023, when Cardi was performing in sweltering heat. In viral footage from the day party, Cardi appeared to ask fans to toss water on her to cool her down. According to a report in Billboard, Jane Doe claims she followed this prompt, lightly splashing her drink toward the rapper — something multiple audience members were reportedly doing. But Cardi’s reaction, according to Doe, was both sudden and violent.

“Multiple attendees responded in kind, throwing drinks toward the stage, several of which visibly reached Cardi B and the surrounding performance area,” her lawyers wrote in the lawsuit filed on Monday, as per the report.

“Plaintiff, acting in accordance with the environment created by Cardi B’s express words and conduct, and in a manner consistent with other attendees, splashed a small portion of her drink in Cardi B’s direction. In apparent anger and without warning, Cardi B suddenly and forcefully threw her microphone directly at plaintiff,” the complaint read further.

According to the complaint, the microphone struck the woman, allegedly causing both physical harm and deep emotional trauma. Jane said she faced online harassment and personal embarrassment after the incident went viral. Her distress, she claims, was worsened when the microphone was auctioned for $99,000 online shortly after the show.

The woman is also suing the beach club in Las Vegas for negligence, saying the venue failed to take reasonable precautions or step in when things escalated. She also alleged security staff should have been aware of Cardi’s volatile behaviour — especially since, according to the suit, the rapper had thrown a mic at a DJ the night before at the same location.

“What has been written off as a joke by many people is actually a traumatic experience that has significantly impacted my well-being and quality of life. I’m seeking justice in the hopes of holding Cardi B accountable for her misdeeds, as no celebrity is above the law,” the woman said in a public statement. “.”

Her lawyer, Cierra N. Norris, is expected to hold a press conference in Las Vegas today. Reps say the woman is choosing anonymity because she is suffering mental health issues from the incident and fears public backlash.

Meanwhile, Cardi’s legal team is dismissing the case. Her attorney, Drew Findling, called the suit a “transparent and pitiful attempted financial shakedown.”

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office closed this matter for insufficient evidence a long time ago, but apparently the opportunity to try to make money off of a celebrity was too much for some willing law firm to pass up,” Findling said.