Cast and crew of Suswagatam Khushaamadeed starring Pulkit Samrat, Isabelle Kaif allege makers of non payment of dues

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif's much delayed film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed has now witnessed a major turn of events. The film, which was slated to release on May 16, 2025 has not seen the light of the day. Ever since the film went on floors, the film has been in the news for several reasons. Directed by Kaashi: In search of Ganga (2018) fame Dhiraj Kumar, the film is a Hindu-Muslim love story set in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif will be seen romancing each other in the film.

The shoot of the film was on hold due to insufficient funds, however, the first schedule of the film was finished in Agra. A close source to the project revealed HTCity, “The makers had a tiff with the director during the shoot and it was halted for a few days but resumed after they mend issues between them. The second schedule of the film was resumed when the makers got some funding from the new set of investors.”

“The film was completed and director Dhiraj Kumar got his fees but a few technicians and cast members were not paid their dues. The makers were absconding for a long time and didn't pay whoever they owe money to,” the source added.

Pulkit plays a Hindu boy while his love interest Isabelle Kaif plays a Muslim girl in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. Actor Sajjad Delafrooz, who plays the antagonist in Tiger Zinda Hai plays Isabelle's brother in the film.

Isabelle forayed into Hindi films with Time To Dance (2021) alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Unfortunately, the film was hit by the second wave of Covid-19 and was out of theatres soon after its release. Pulkit will be seen next in Rahu Ketu with Varun Sharma and Shalini Pandey.