Celeb watchlist | Here's why Nia Sharma's recommends Black Warrant on OTT

ByKavita Awaasthi
Feb 07, 2025 02:33 PM IST

Actor Nia Sharma shares her binge-watch pick on OTT and explains why she recommends it 

In a new series, we get Nia Sharma to recommend her recent fave binge-watch!

Nia Sharma felt Sunil Gupta, the protagonist in the series Black Warrant, played by Zahaan Kapoor, is vulnerable and relatable
Nia Sharma felt Sunil Gupta, the protagonist in the series Black Warrant, played by Zahaan Kapoor, is vulnerable and relatable

What I’m Watching:

Recently, I finished watching the 2025 release Vikramaditya Motwane’s Black Warrant, starring Zahan Kapoor and it has stirred my soul to the very core. A riveting story about a prison officer determined to root out the systemic problems plaguing Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Why I’m hooked:

After having finished all the English thrillers, I put this one on and gladly I was immediately pulled into the dark world of a dark hole called Tihar.

Favourite Character:

The protagonist Sunil Gupta is vulnerable, relatable, and dealing with the twisted world in a simply adorable manner, while his colleague Dhaiya who also turns out to be the laughter dose with his immaculate Haryanvi accent, cussing like there’s no tomorrow and not making it sound out of place of stretched. I enjoyed watching him thoroughly. The banter between Gupta and Dahiya is the highlight. Tomar stands out too. This series also brought to light the hangings of Ranga and Billa- the most sensational crime of the 80’s.

Why I recommend it:

You should watch it because it’s worth your time. It’s substantial. And No cringe PR has gone into it to promote the leads of the film up for a release. Because all the time has rightfully been invested into making it one of the best series ever made in India. It deserves all the ‘Applauses’. This series triggered a lot of emotions, it’s thought-provoking, hard-hitting and visually tearing you apart in every episode by highlighting the plight of overcrowded jails, its inmates that are mostly innocent but too poor to fight back, the gang wars inside, and even the excruciating lives of jailors too.

My viewing routine:

At home on my TV. I like to binge-watch when possible

My binge-watch partner:

I like watching series without distractions. Hence, I like to watch it alone. Probably order a nice meal. And usually finish it within a day. I learn from it.

Follow Us On