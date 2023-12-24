Celebrating excellence & the best male performances of 2023 In Hindi cinema

As the curtains draw on a spectacular year for Hindi cinema, it’s time to celebrate the performers who have left an incredible mark on the silver screen. The year 2023 witnessed a myriad of stellar performances, with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh and others delivering memorable characters that resonated with audiences worldwide. 2023 saw some of the best work by actors being released.

Here’s taking a look at the leading men who had audiences rushing to cinema halls –

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan: SRK continued to enchant audiences with his unparalleled charisma whether it was Pathaan or Jawan or Dunki which left an incredible mark on the box office. The superstar did back to back action films and brought the masala action genre back. In Jawan he even played both father and son. In 2023, his performances continued to be a testament to his enduring legacy, reminding audiences why he remains the King Khan of Indian cinema.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor: Kapoor continued to elevate his craft in 2023. His ability to infuse authenticity into his roles is unparalleled and his performance in Animal was another example of his incredible range as an artist. The film managed to create history at the Box office and Ranbir’s performance as a killer machine- Ranvijay Balbir Singh- became one of the most talked about performance of the year. After his lover boy avatar, his angry version got everyone thrilled.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan: One actor who won a special place in audiences’ hearts this year was Kartik Aaryan. His portrayal of Sattu in Satyaprem Ki Katha garnered widespread acclaim. The character not only struck a chord with audiences but also became a symbol of healthy masculinity - so much so that a special hashtag was made on social media - #BeLikeSattu, to highlight the green flags women want. With this new-age romance, Kartik has clearly made a spot as one of the most versatile actor of our times.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh: Singh once again brought his infectious energy and unparalleled commitment to the screen. With his flamboyant yet sensitive portrayal of the much-loved Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, the versatile Singh proved that he could take on just about any role.

Vikrant Massey: Vikrant Massey’s act in 12th Fail won the audiences and critics hearts with distinction marks! The actor’s nuanced performance became the talking point. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film just got him the spotlight he deserved. Students nationwide connected with him and hailed his act as one of the best of 2023.

Bobby Deol: 2023 marked the year of Deol’s resurgence. His ability to reinvent himself and deliver a heavyweight performance in Animal has not gone unnoticed. 2023 was the year that the actor underscored his enduring relevance in the industry.